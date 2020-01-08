WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam giving State of the Commonwealth Address

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is giving his State of the Commonwealth Address starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 2020 General Assembly session started Wednesday.

With a new party in power, there is a new agenda that will take Virginia in a new direction.

Northam has already outlined his priorities for the 2020 General Assembly session, putting an emphasis on the Equal Rights Amendment and gun safety, among other issues.

Republicans have said the Democrats’ agenda is extreme and would bring the state in line with more liberal states like California or New York, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Governor’s office, the ‘Virginia 2020 Plan’ includes:

“Pass the Equal Rights Amendment. It’s long overdue.

Restore women’s reproductive rights. Overturn laws that have injected politics into women’s healthcare.

Expand affordable housing. More funding for the Virginia House Trust Fund. Establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program.

Ban discrimination in housing and employment. Codify prohibitions on housing and employment discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Raise the minimum wage. Virginians have waited too long. Legislative process will determine specifics and timeframe for implementation.

Make voting easier. End the requirement to tell the state why you need to vote early. Make Election Day a state holiday.

Reform criminal justice. Make permanent the current temporary ban on suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid fines. Raise the threshold for felony larceny. Hire more public defenders.

Advance common-sense gun safety measures. Keep prohibited persons away from firearms. Universal background checks. “Red flag” law. Restore longstanding “1 handgun a month” law.

Fight climate change, protect natural resources. Advance clean energy. Join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Increase water funding to clean the Chesapeake Bay.

Increase education funding. Early childhood education. K-12 funding, including teacher raises and “at-risk add-on” special funding for high-poverty schools. Fund HBCUs. College affordability and free community college for low- and middle-income people going into high-demand fields. In-state tuition for DREAMers.

Expand transit and broadband. Move commuters and passengers faster, more efficiently. Bring broadband to more parts of Virginia.”

