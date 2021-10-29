VP Harris in town for McAuliffe event Friday in Norfolk, expect possible traffic delays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Hampton Roads on Friday afternoon for a campaign event for Terry McAuliffe and other Virginia Democrats.
The event at Norfolk’s Half Moon cruise center near Waterside is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Harris is expected to speak around 6 p.m.
The VP is expected to touch down at Norfolk International Airport around 5 p.m., so expect potential delays on the roads. Hampton Roads Transit has also made changes for routes in the area in that time.
Harris will join a large billing on Friday, including Pharrell Williams, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and more. Election Day is next Tuesday, November 2, and McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin are neck-and-neck in polling.
