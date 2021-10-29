VP Harris in town for McAuliffe event Friday in Norfolk, expect possible traffic delays

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, during a rally in Dumfries, Va., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Hampton Roads on Friday afternoon for a campaign event for Terry McAuliffe and other Virginia Democrats.

The event at Norfolk’s Half Moon cruise center near Waterside is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Harris is expected to speak around 6 p.m.

The VP is expected to touch down at Norfolk International Airport around 5 p.m., so expect potential delays on the roads. Hampton Roads Transit has also made changes for routes in the area in that time.

Today, the Routes 6, 45, 960, & 961 will detour 3-7PM, due to an event w/ VP Kamala Harris and Pharrell Williams for Terry McAuliffe at the Half Moon Cruise Building in @NorfolkVA. @WAVY_News @cityofPortsVA @virginianpilot @NorfolkDowntown @NauticusNorfolk pic.twitter.com/cLmzhrYtEx — Hampton Roads Transit (@gohrt_com) October 29, 2021

Harris will join a large billing on Friday, including Pharrell Williams, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and more. Election Day is next Tuesday, November 2, and McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin are neck-and-neck in polling.

Look for live coverage of the event from WAVY this afternoon.