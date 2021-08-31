Voter Guide: Virginia November 2 General Election

Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia is holding a General Election on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates, in addition to some local offices.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Look up your polling place | Check your registration status

Important Dates:

If you need to register to vote, or apply for a ballot online, you can do both using the online Citizen Portal.

On election day, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

STATE RACES

Governor

Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) are running for governor of Virginia. Incumbent Gov. Ralph Northam (D) cannot seek re-election due to term limits in the Commonwealth. However, a former governor is allowed to run for a second term in a future election, which is what McAuliffe is doing. He served as governor of Virginia from 2014 until 2018.

Lt. Governor

Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) are running in the general election for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Attorney General

Incumbent Mark Herring (D) and Jason Miyares (R) are running in the election for Virginia Attorney General.