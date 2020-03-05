Virginia’s Super Tuesday voter turnout broke 2008 record, nearly doubled 2016 total

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Voter turnout in Virginia soared in the Democratic primary Tuesday, nearly doubling what the commonwealth saw in 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won by a wide margin in Virginia, gathering more than 53% of the vote to beat challengers Bernie Sanders (16.6%), Michael Bloomberg (11.7%), Elizabeth Warren (5.7%) and Tulsi Gabbard (0.2%).

Biden won 10 of the 14 states on Super Tuesday, including delegate-rich Texas (228 delegates). Sanders won the major delegate state in California (415 delegates), but only won three others. One was his home state, Vermont.

8News spoke with political analyst Rick Meagher about what the spike in voters could mean for future elections. He says the higher than expected turnout (more than 1.3 million voters compared to about 783,000 in 2016) proves people are energized about the upcoming presidential election and want to make sure their voice is heard.

Virginia’s voter turnout was more than 23 percent, breaking the state’s 2008 record for a Democratic primary election when Barack Obama won the nomination. Meagher told 8News it’s important to take that information with a grain of salt, however.

“The numbers are a little fuzzy just because we’re trying to compare this to when we had a competitive, Republican primary and a somewhat competitive Democratic primary where Hillary Clinton had already locked up the nomination, but Bernie Sanders was still a force,” he said.

Despite those factors, Meagher says the spike in voters proves there is a blue wave in Virginia and across the country.

“Exit polling has shown the biggest concern for Democratic voters this year is not health care, it’s not gun rights, it’s not any particular policy, it’s beating Donald Trump,” Meagher said.

But what does this mean for November?

8News asked Meagher does he believes Virginia and the nation will see a similar boost in voter turnout come General Election time?

“There’s a lot of time between now and November because a lot of things could happen,” he said. “Whoever is chosen as a Democratic nominee could make some mistakes, could cause some problems in their party, and so it’s a long way to go.”