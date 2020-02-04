Virginia voter registration deadline approaches for upcoming presidential primary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The registration deadline for Virginians who wish to vote in the upcoming Democratic Primary is February 10.

You can register in-person at the Voter Registration & Elections Office or at the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as online.

The primary this year is on March 3, better known as “Super Tuesday.” It is called this because several other states have their Democratic Primary on the same day, including Texas and California, the two most populous states.

Virginia is unique because it has an open primary, in which voters do not have to formally declare an affiliation with a political party when they go to register to vote.

To find the polling place closest to you, click here.

Other upcoming important dates for the March 3, 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary:

Absentee ballot applications by mail: Must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Absentee ballot by appearing in person: 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.

5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. Absentee ballots returned to local registrar’s office: 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3

