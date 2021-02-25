Virginia tribes to receive more than $1 million in housing assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Thursday that they have gotten $1,105,039 in federal funding to help seven Native American tribes in Virginia develop affordable housing in their communities.
“We’re pleased to see these federal funds go toward improving access to housing for Virginia tribes,” the Senators said in a prepared statement. “It’s imperative that these communities have safe and affordable places to live.”
This money was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant Program. The money will and will go to the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, the Pamunkey and the Nansemond Indian Tribes.
Here is how much each tribe will recieve:
- Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Providence Forge: $262,063
- Chickahominy Indian Tribe-Eastern Division, Providence Forge: $74,418
- Monacan Indian Nation, Amherst: $302,115
- Nansemond Indian Tribe, Suffolk: $140,897
- Pamunkey Indian Tribe, King William: $74,406
- Rappahannock Tribe, Inc., Indian Neck: $74,571
- Upper Mattaponi Tribe, King William: $176,569