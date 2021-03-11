Virginia sorting through fine print on new stimulus bill

FILE – In this Thursday, June 11, 2020, file photo, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left, listens as Aubrey Layne, Virginia Secretary of Finance, speaks during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va. Officials from Virginia Gov. Northam’s office say they are reading the fine print of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill. They plan to meet next week with legislative leaders to start talks about how the state’s portion of the aid would be best spent. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office say they are reading the fine print of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill.

They plan to meet next week with legislative leaders to start talks about how the state’s portion of the aid would be best spent.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane said Thursday that Virginia is expecting about $6.8 billion in state and local allocations on top of other grant funding in the bill.

Since lawmakers have adjourned, Layne said the governor will likely have to call them back to Richmond for a special session to allocate the new money.