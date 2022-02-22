Virginia Senate Democrats kill slew of GOP voting bills

Virginia State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, left, and committee chairman, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Fairfax, prepares for a meeting of the Senate Privileges and Elections committee at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a broad range of Republican-sponsored voting reform measures.

Among the bills voted down Tuesday were several measures that would have reinstated a requirement to present a photo ID before casting a ballot.

The committee also killed proposals that would have moved up the deadline for returning an absentee ballot, ended same-day voter registration and shorted the early voting period.

The same Senate committee also advanced a campaign finance reform measure that would tighten up record retention requirements and implement reviews of campaign committee financial records by the Department of Elections.