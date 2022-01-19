Virginia Senate committee kills bill that would have required photo IDs to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that would have restored the requirement for voters to show an ID with a photograph to vote just died in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.

SB127, introduced by Sen. Mark D. Obenshain (R), was “passed by indefinitely” which effectively kills the legislation, with a 9-6 vote along party lines on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The University of Virginia defines “passed by indefinitely” as “action to allow a committee to reconsider legislation at a later meeting.” However, if they don’t take any further action, the bill is dead.

Earlier today, the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee passed a proposed constitutional amendment from state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), that would automatically restore voting rights to people with felony convictions once they are free.

This is a developing story.