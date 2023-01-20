RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said he will run for re-election in 2024, easing Democrats’ concerns of having a new candidate up against a Republican off the GOP’s statewide victories two years ago.

Sen. Kaine (D-Va.), who has been in the Senate since 2013, announced his decision, which he said he “grappled” with, outside a Richmond cafe after hosting an economic development roundtable with young leaders in the city.

“Anywhere in this state, including places that don’t even vote for me, I’ve got wonderful friends,” Kaine said outside the Front Porch Cafe.

Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential running mate in 2016, has a long political résumé rooted in Virginia, where he served as governor and lieutenant governor, and in Richmond, where he was mayor and a city council member.

“The ability to, after 29 years, to go anywhere and always find somebody who I know, somebody who I can dialogue with, somebody who will inspire me just like these young people do, somebody whose creativity and tackling of a local challenge makes me think ‘hmm, I can apply that somewhere else,” he continued. “It’s just endlessly validating and energizing to get around the state and be with people.”

Before representing Virginia in the Senate, Kaine was picked by then-President-elect Barack Obama as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

His decision, which Kaine said he made last week, prevents a crowded Democratic primary from breaking out ahead of the 2024 elections, when Republicans will be looking to flip one of Virginia’s two U.S. Senate seats.

While Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, two Democrats, have been able to fend off GOP challengers to win re-election, the Republican candidate would have faced off with a new candidate in the general election had Kaine opted not to run.

In 2021, the last time Virginia held statewide elections, Republicans led by then-candidate Glenn Youngkin won the races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

