Virginia school districts could switch to virtual learning instead of calling a snow day under this bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A recently passed bill would allow Virginia school districts to switch to virtual learning instead of closing for severe weather, even after the coronavirus pandemic is behind us.

But don’t panic–lawmakers say this bill will not end snow days.

Instead, Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke County) said it will give localities more flexibility to leverage resources developed during the pandemic. He said the option would primarily be used in cases where severe weather or other emergencies would otherwise cause prolonged, disruptive closures.

If school divisions fall below 180 days of required instructional time, they risk losing state funding. Suetterlein said his legislation would allow online school days to count towards that total, which could prevent localities from having to extend the school year into the summer.

“I love snow days. My kids love snow days. They’re enjoying a snow day today and it’s great,” Suetterlein said. “But if we end up in a situation like we had two years ago in the county I live in when we ended up having more than half a month of snow days, the students would benefit from having some remote learning options scattered in.”

Suetterlein said the change was first recommended by two superintendents after a water main break in his district briefly disrupted in-person learning. The school was able to resume online instruction quickly.

Suetterlein said the bill only allows school districts to go virtual for up to ten days during an academic year. It also requires them to make accommodations for continued meal services.

Still, Chesterfield parent Alaina Jones worries some students will be left behind, especially those with disabilities and poor internet access.

“It’s not equitable for teachers and it’s not equitable for students because not everyone has the same access to virtual learning,” Jones said.

Rae Pickett, whose also a parent in Chesterfield, shares those concerns but that’s not the only reason she’s pushing back on the idea.

“I definitely don’t want to be the person who tells my kids ‘no you can’t go outside and make a snowman because you have to sit in front of your computer all day,'” Picket said. “I don’t want to be the bad guy.”

Suetterlein said localities would be responsible for ensuring all students have access to instructional materials.

“Localities have different strategies for addressing this,” he said.

Similar versions of this legislation have already passed in the House and Senate with bipartisan support. If Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill, it will be in effect for the next academic year.