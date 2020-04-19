VIRGINIA RESPONDS: Gov. Northam answers your COVID-19 questions

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — 8News in Richmond will host a virtual town hall with Gov. Ralph Northam and other Virginia leaders Tuesday at 7 p.m. that will air on WAVY TV 10.

During “Virginia Responds” Northam and other state officials will be answering questions from viewers about the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth.

If you would like to participate, record a video of yourself asking your COVID-19 question and send it to us on social media by using the hashtag #VIRGINIARESPONDS.

The town hall is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

