Virginia Republicans block effort to start recreational marijuana sales in September

Medical marijuana plants are shown during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility, Aug. 22, 2019, in Ravena, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Republicans voted to wait until 2023 to take up a bill that would have sped up recreational marijuana sales in Virginia.

The Virginia Senate passed the legislation, which would have allowed recreational sales to start this September, on a bipartisan vote last week. But on Monday, a Virginia House General Laws subcommittee voted 5-3 along party lines to carry over the bill until next year.

“I spent most of the weekend poring through this bill and trying to come to the determination whether now is the right time for this policy in Virginia,” said Del. Jeffrey Campbell (R-Marion). “There are still a lot of unknowns obviously in this. I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time.”

Democrats on the panel acknowledged their concerns about the legislation and the road ahead to agree on specific details but urged other members to reject the motion to push back discussion until next year. They argued any pause in the process would only strengthen the unregulated market.

“The longer we wait to have a regulated market, I think the harder it will be to take control or even compete with that illicit market,” said Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond). “That’s why I really think that the motion is something that should fail and we should have some opportunity to see if we can get in a better place over time that two weeks might allow us.”

Virginia lawmakers legalized simple possession and limited home cultivation for adults last year without a regulatory framework in place, limiting the ways for people to get cannabis. Virginians can grow it, receive it as a gift or buy it from a medical dispensary if they have a medical license.

Retail sales were delayed until 2024, with lawmakers including a reenactment clause to the bill requiring that a second vote be held during the 2022 legislative session to move forward with the legal recreational market.

The bill that was rejected by the House subcommittee Monday would have started that process and opened up dispensaries and other certain medical providers to sell to adults without a license starting this September.

“I think it’s premature to give up when we’re so close to the goal line,” Del. Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax) said moments before the vote Monday.

