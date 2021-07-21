Virginia releases mask guidance for 2021-2022 school year, giving localities the final say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is releasing new guidance for PreK-12 schools ahead of the 2021-2022 school year when localities will be required to offer in-person learning five days a week under state law. The recommendations announced by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education on Wednesday marks a shift in the state’s school mask policy.

When State Health Commissioner’s current Public Health Order expires on July 25, 2021, school divisions will have the authority to implement local mask policies based on public health recommendations and community conditions.

The new guidelines “strongly recommend” divisions maintain indoor mask requirements in elementary schools for students, teachers and staff —regardless of vaccination status— until children under 12 are eligible for the shots and have time to get fully vaccinated. Currently, all students and staff are required to wear a mask.

At a minimum, the state recommends that middle and high schools should continue to require masks for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

The press release noted that all schools may want to consider universal masking for certain reasons as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also said that schools may need to revise their policies if a surge of cases occurs.

Meanwhile, a CDC federal order mandating masks on public transportation remains in effect. VDH says this applies to buses operated by Virginia public schools.

The local enforcement of mask policies has caused confusion in other states as schools shift to meet new CDC recommendations, which gave fully vaccinated students and staff the green light to take face coverings off.

VDH and VDOE are passing the buck to localities on enforcement.

“While school divisions regularly confirm school-required immunization records of their students, they should consult with their counsel in determining if and how to confirm student and staff COVID-19 vaccinations,” the press release said.

Going further than the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended that schools maintain universal mask mandates for children older than 2 in large part due to logistical concerns surrounding implementation.

“I think the AAP has taken that one step further because of how challenging it might be to have a mixed classroom of 11-12 year olds on who is in a mask and who is not, the logistical challenges of keeping up to date with everyone’s vaccination status and again, knowing that a lot of kids in the school won’t be able to get vaccinated,” Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, a general pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said.

In a statement, Gov. Ralph Northam said:

“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do. This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students. Again, I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get vaccinated. Getting your shot will protect you, your family, and your community—and it is the only way we can beat this pandemic once and for all.” Gov. Ralph Northam

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.