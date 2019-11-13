Virginia receives $500K grant to increase minority college graduation rate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was at Old Dominion University in Norfolk Wednesday to make a big announcement about education. The commonwealth will receive $500,000 to help increase the minority college graduation rate.

He made the announcement at ODU’s Darden College of Education and Professional Studies.

The Lumina Foundation approved Virginia to become the fourth state (along with Colorado, Oregon, and Tennessee) to receive this grant. The goal is to increase educational attainment for black and latino students by five percentage points over the next four years.

“As leaders, we have the responsibility to address the systemic racism that holds people back. It’s time to take action to right the wrongs that began in Virginia 400 years ago, and this legacy continues in the form of lower educational achievement rates among students of color. This initiative with Lumina Foundation is just one way we are making tangible and measurable progress for those who are most underserved in higher education. We are grateful for the investment in Virginia. And while we know that a 5-percentage point increase is no easy task, we are up to the challenge.” Gov. Ralph Northam

