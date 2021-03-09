Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice applaud criminal justice reforms in recent legislative session

FILE – This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. Oklahoma is planning to resume executing death-row inmates, five years after lethal injections were put on hold following a series of death-chamber mishaps, state officials announced Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY/AP) — The Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice (VPPFJ) is praising the Virginia General Assembly for abolishing the death penalty in the commonwealth among other criminal justice reforms.

Back in early February, the Democrat-controlled Senate approved the legislation with a 21-17 vote.

The legislation repealing the death penalty now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he will sign it into law, making Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions.

Virginia’s new Democratic majority, in full control of the General Assembly for a second year, pushed the repeal effort, arguing that the death penalty has been applied disproportionately to people of color, the mentally ill, and the indigent.

The letter from VPPFJ recognized the latest accomplishments in not only abolishing the death penalty in the state, but also for the expungement of criminal records for formerly system-involved community members, and the end to the “three strikes” felony enhancement for petty larceny offenses.

Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax), who introduced the bill, said more than 170 people have been sentenced to death and then later exonerated due to the development of DNA profiling.

Only two men remain on Virginia’s death row. Anthony Juniper was sentenced to death in the 2004 slayings of his ex-girlfriend, two of her children, and her brother. Thomas Porter was sentenced to die for the 2005 killing of a Norfolk police officer. The repeal legislation would convert their sentences to life in prison without parole.