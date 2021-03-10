Virginia officials praise passing of $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several Virginia officials voiced their praise after Congress gave the final approval Wednesday to a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will send $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.

“The American Rescue Plan delivers meaningful relief to Coastal Virginians by providing direct assistance to those who need it most, enhancing vaccine distribution and testing, and getting schools open safely,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

“As we are finally beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, this legislation is necessary to recovering from the pandemic and building a stronger economy in the years to come.”

Chairman Bobby Scott praised the relief bill’s investment into K-12 education.

“The American Rescue Plan is the most significant investment in K-12 education in generations. This relief package will provide schools the resources they need to comply with CDC guidelines, protect students and staff, and make up for lost time in the classroom,” said Scott.

Chairman Mark Takano praised the bill for securing protection for student veterans.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and a former teacher, I am delighted that among the many victories for students and veterans in the American Rescue Plan is a provision that will close the 90-10 loophole,” said Takano.

In a speech on the Senate flor, Senator Tim Kaine highlighted several measures from the relief bill that will help Virginia specifically including $6.9 billion to cover lost revenues as well as:

84% of Virginians (more than 7 million people) are set to benefit from stimulus checks.

More than 1.5 million Virginian children will benefit from the Child Tax Credit expansion, including lifting 85,000 Virginian children out of poverty.

The expanded Earned Income Tax Credit will impact 420,000 adults, enabling them to work with less financial stress.

250,000 Virginians whose UI benefits were in danger are now protected through early September.

Virginia K-12 schools will receive more than $2 billion to deal with the costs of COVID, and Virginia’s colleges and universities will receive $845 million.

Virginia will receive nearly $800 million in additional child care support to help child care centers open and enable parents to more easily return to work.

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe also dais that the relief bill will also help lift 85,000 children out of poverty in the commonwealth, send $6.4 billion to our state and localities, and invest in expanding rural broadband.