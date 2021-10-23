Virginia NAACP to hold ‘Souls to the Polls’ on Oct. 24

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Branch NAACP has partnered with local churches to host Sunday voting event dubbed ‘Souls to the Polls’.

The event will kick off with a march scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Participants will begin the short walk at First Baptist Church in Hampton, and end at the city’s registrar’s office located at the Old Courthouse.

A celebration will follow from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. which will include free food, face painting, music, and more.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, the youngest Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, will be a special guest at the event.

Voting will be open to all on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Hampton between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Virginia’s NAACP website or call (757) 287-0277.