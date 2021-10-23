Virginia NAACP to hold ‘Souls to the Polls’ on Oct. 24

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Branch NAACP has partnered with local churches to host Sunday voting event dubbed ‘Souls to the Polls’.
The event will kick off with a march scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Participants will begin the short walk at First Baptist Church in Hampton, and end at the city’s registrar’s office located at the Old Courthouse.
A celebration will follow from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. which will include free food, face painting, music, and more.
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, the youngest Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, will be a special guest at the event.
Voting will be open to all on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Hampton between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information, visit Virginia’s NAACP website or call (757) 287-0277.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.