Virginia NAACP meets with AG Herring to address state’s response to deaths from officer-involved shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia NAACP has announced a collaborative effort with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to make policy solutions that will address Virginia’s response to fatal officer-involved shootings.

The meeting was convened at the request of the Virginia NAACP following the tragic shooting death of Xzavier Hill by a Virginia State Police officer.

“The Virginia NAACP urged the Attorney General to take a holistic approach to identify tangible solutions that address this growing problem here in the Commonwealth,” said Robert. N. Barnette, Jr., President of the Virginia NAACP.



“Virginia must have a well-defined policy that ensures impartial investigation, transparency of facts, and reassures Virginians that justice will be served in fatal cases involving law enforcement officers.”

Virginia NAACP officials say they plan to remain focused on identifying long-term policy measures that it can advocate for on the local and state government levels.



In working with the Attorney General’s office, the Virginia NAACP hopes to bring state agencies and community leaders together to bring meaningful policy recommendations that lead to systemic change.