Virginia lawmakers vote to allow Sunday hunting on public lands

The measure passed the Virginia General Assembly on bipartisan votes but must still be signed by Gov. Youngkin to become law.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow hunting on public land in Virginia on Sundays starting in July.

The Virginia House of Delegates voted 69-28 Monday to approve a bill from state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) that the state Senate passed on a 29-11 vote in January. If signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the change would take effect on July 1.

The Virginia General Assembly voted in 2014 to allow hunting on Sundays, but only on private property and with the landowner’s written permission. Sen. Petersen’s bill would eliminate restrictions on Sunday hunting on public land.

“We’ve had Sunday hunting for the last eight years and I think it’s fair to say that civilization has come to an end, although that may be up for debate,” Petersen said on the Senate floor on Jan. 24. “Bottom line is that there are people who would like to basically extend this right to public lands on Sunday.”

Under the current law, people can hunt wild birds and animals on private property or with the landowner’s permission. A hunter can also kill waterfowl (ducks, geese, swan) and rails (moorhens and gallinules) on public lands approved by the director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

People in Virginia can’t use dogs or hunt within 200 yards of a place of worship on Sundays. Petersen’s bill keeps these rules in place.