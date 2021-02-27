Virginia lawmakers reach agreement on marijuana legalization bill

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Lawmakers are expected to vote and pass the conference committee report Saturday and send the bill to the governor.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Lawmakers are expected to vote Saturday to legalize marijuana in Virginia by 2024, but advocacy groups that support legalization believe a reported compromise fails to improve social and racial justice issues that initially drove the effort and called on legislators to reject the bill.

Under a tentative agreement reached by negotiators in the Virginia Senate and House, simple possession would still come with a $25 civil penalty for a first offense until 2024 and another vote in the General Assembly next year will determine whether retail sales will even be allowed.

According to two people familiar with the agreement, the civil penalty for simple possession will remain in place under legal sales begin on Jan. 1, 2024. A re-enactment clause in the Senate’s bill, one of the main sticking points in the negotiations, will require the state legislature to vote again next year on specifics surrounding the regulatory structure for legal sales and remaining criminal justice components of the bill.

Justice Forward Virginia, Marijuana Justice, ACLU Virginia and RISE for Youth voiced their displeasure with the compromise after details were reported, calling it “worse than the status quo.”

“This bill does not advance the cause of equal justice or racial justice in Virginia. It is the product of a closed-door legislative process that has prioritized the interests of recreational marijuana smokers over people and communities of color,” the groups said in a joint statement. “The bill is a failure and we urge lawmakers to vote against it.”

Another difference, a non-binding referendum where Virginians would vote on legalization at the ballot, did not make the final agreement, one person familiar with the agreement told 8News.

If the new General Assembly, which is expected to be different with all 100 House seats up for grabs, rejects the measure, simple possession would still be legal but retail sales would not.

Legalization was presented as a major agenda item for Northam and Virginia Democrats before this year’s session. The Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, both under Democratic control, each passed legislation on Feb. 5 to legalize use and possession for those 21 years and older.

While the bills had similarities, including an automatic expungement process for misdemeanor convictions and establishing the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority by July to oversee the legal industry, legislators were expecting that a conference committee negotiation would be needed to work out the final details.

With the special session ending Monday, lawmakers had until Saturday to finish their work on the legislation. Lawmakers are expected to pass the conference committee report and send the bill to the governor.

The Virginia NAACP denounced the agreement, saying it would only exacerbate racial disparities in enforcement.

“Current proposals by the General Assembly add two new crimes and would lead to a spike in police encounters with Black Virginians,” Robert N. Barnette Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP, said in a statement. “We will not stand by while Jim Crow’s sister Jane tries to creep her way into Virginia law.”

Stay with 8News for updates.