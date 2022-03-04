Virginia lawmakers pass bill allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. The Associated Press has learned that the NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs while they’ve been at March Madness and other recent college championships. Three people familiar with testing protocols tell AP full-scale testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers approved a bill allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals.

According to the legislation, universities and colleges cannot block or penalize athletes who sign these contracts. That also means the institutions cannot reduce or cancel students’ scholarships because of endorsement deals.

Players cannot use their university’s name or logo without permission.

Athletes are prohibited from representing alcohol, tobacco, adult entertainment, weapons or casino brands.

It passed the Senate On Feb. 1 and in the House 96-4 on March 2.