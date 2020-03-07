Virginia lawmakers approve redistricting measure

House Speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, center talks with Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, left, and House majority leader Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, right, during a break in the session at the Capitol Friday March 6 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers approved a proposed change to the state’s constitution that supporters said will curb political gerrymandering.

The move came Friday despite fierce opposition from some Democrats who said the measure was too partisan and harmful to African Americans.

The state House narrowly voted to approve the proposed constitutional amendment that would task a bipartisan commission made up of lawmakers and citizens with drawing new congressional and legislative maps every ten years.

The measure now heads to voters for a final decision later this year.

Virginia Democrats have been in a national spotlight on redistricting reform after taking full control of the statehouse this year.