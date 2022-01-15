Virginia Inauguration Day LIVE: Glenn Youngkin taking office as 74th Governor of the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is being sworn in as the 74th Governor of Virginia today, after leading the Republican party in a statewide office takeover last election season.

“Together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth,” Youngkin told a crowd of supporters after the governor’s race was called. “And friends, we are going to start that transformation on day one.”

Governor-elect Youngkin, Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will all be inaugurated outside of the State Capitol today.

Many streets through the downtown area will be blocked off Saturday through the end of the event.

There is a long list of public and ticketed events planned for Youngkin’s inauguration weekend, including a tea party, a dinner at the Science Museum of Virginia, the inaugural parade and an event at Main Street Station that will have live music and food from different regions of the commonwealth.

The Zac Brown Band, will be performing at a ticketed event at Main Street Station after the inauguration, a Youngkin spokesperson confirmed to 8News.

On Sunday, Jan. 16 Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s next First Lady, Suzanne Youngkin will host an open house at the Executive Mansion that will be open to the public.

