Virginia House rejects ending qualified immunity for police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that called for ending qualified immunity for Virginia police has failed. The bill would have allowed people who allege police violations of their civil rights to sue and collect money damages in state courts. It would have eliminated the immunity that shields police from liability.

The bill was defeated Monday when two Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee voted with Republicans against reporting it to the full House. The bill’s chief patron, Del. Jeff Bourne, called the vote “disheartening.”

Opponents argued that the legislation would result in frivolous lawsuits and make it difficult to hire and retain police officer.

Latest Posts: