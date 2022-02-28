Virginia House passes Parole Board transparency bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that intends to make Parole Board votes public.

The bill, listed as Senate Bill 5, passed with bipartisan support and a majority vote of 96-3 in the chamber last week. It is now headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk where it is expected to be signed.

The Parole Board votes on cases to grant parole, deny parole, revoke parole and detain parole violators. They are composed of five members appointed by the governor.

Sen. David Suetterlein was one of the leading contributors to the bill, he released a statement on Monday, saying “Virginians should know who is making these critical public safety and individual liberty decisions on the Parole Board.”

The bill was drafted in response to controversies from February 2021, in which the board’s Former Chair, Adrianne Bennett was investigated for misconduct.

A report of the investigation from the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) was released on Jun. 31, 2020. The report found faults in the Parole Board’s conduct and was specifically critical of Bennett’s apparent bias in the decision to grant parole to accused cop-killer, Lamont Martin.

The OSIG report was itself investigated by Virginia’s government watchdog agency which found that although the investigation was not influenced by outside actors, the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.”

Gov. Youngkin fired all of Northam’s Parole Board appointees and appointed their replacements on his first day in office.

“When someone is arrested for violating Virginia law, everyone can look up those that enacted that law as well as the names of the arresting officer, the prosecutor, the judge, and the appellate judges,” said Suetterlein. “Only when it gets to the Parole Board does anonymous action replace transparency. When SB5 is signed into law, we can bring the disinfecting benefits of sunshine to the Parole Board.”