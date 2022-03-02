Virginia House passes bill to notify parents of explicit school materials

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign a bill giving parents a say on explicit content assigned in schools.

The House of Delegates passed legislation Monday, and now the bill is making its way to Youngkin’s desk for approval.

The bill has already been passed in the Senate.

The bill requires schools to provide students with an alternative assignment if they deem a previously assigned material inappropriate.

“What SB 656 does, It sets up an adversarial relationship between teachers and or between the school and parents and guardians, and we’d much rather have a collaborative, cooperative consultative relationship between teachers and students,” said Robert Rigby, co-president of FCPS Pride.

If signed into law, the Virginia Department of Education will create policies to notify parents.

This piece of legislation is one of many that Youngkin has supported that grants parents more oversight on what is taught in public schools.