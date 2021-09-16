Virginia gubernatorial debate: Youngkin and McAuliffe will have first debate Thursday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin will face off in the first of two debates before Election Day on Thursday night.

The hour-long debate at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy starts at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Susan Page, a national journalist and the Washington bureau chief of USA Today.

A big topic the candidates will likely go back and forth on is COVID-19 concerns and vaccines.

McAuliffe is seeking a second term as Virginia’s governor. The Democrat lists creating more jobs, making healthcare more affordable and investing in education as priorities.

Youngkin, a former businessman, believes Governor Ralph Northam failed Virginia students and businesses with extended COVID-19 protocols. The Republican also proposes tax cuts, lowering the cost of living and strengthening law enforcement.

Both candidates have encouraged Virginians to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but Youngkin has opposed vaccine mandates. McAuliffe has called for vaccine requirements for all health care and school workers except for medical and religious reasons.

Princess Blanding, an educator and activist, is running as an independent and will be on the ballot for governor, but she did not qualify for the debate.

She is pushing for criminal justice reform, better education and health care for all regardless of class.

The debate will be available to livestream on WAVY’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.