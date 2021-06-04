Virginia gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McClellan to visit Hampton Roads

FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, smiles as she is applauded by members of the Virginia House of Delegates during a warm send-off from the chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McClellan announced Thursday, June 18, 2020 that she’s launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first ever African-American woman to ever lead a state. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Senator Jennifer McClellan, will visit Hampton Roads on Sunday for a series of events.

McClellan will host a meet and greet with voters in Norfolk alongside Norfolk City Treasurer Daun Hester and Newport News Commissioner of Revenue Tiffany Boyle. The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Selden Market on Main Street.

She will then travel to Hampton to take part in a kick-off canvass launch with Senator Mamie Locke, Commissioner Boyle and Care in Action organizers. This event will take place at 4 p.m. at Briarfield Park.

These events are part of her “barnstorm” across the Commonwealth in the days leading up to the primary on June 8.

Following her visit to Hampton Roads, she will travel to Richmond, Charlottesville and NOVA.