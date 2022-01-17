Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to address General Assembly on Monday

Glenn Youngkin speaks during interview with WAVY News 10’s Kayla Gaskins on Jan. 11, 2022.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s new governor is set deliver his first joint address to the General Assembly on Monday afternoon.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says he will deliver the address at 4 p.m., breaking from the traditional time slot at 7 p.m.

The Republican was sworn in to office on Saturday in Richmond, along with new Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares. All have ties to Hampton Roads.

On his first day, Youngkin signed multiple executive orders, including one to try to end school mandates and another in an effort to prevent the teaching of critical race theory.

WAVY will carry Youngkin’s speech live at 4 p.m. online and on Facebook.