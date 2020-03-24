Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: Pandemic will last months, not weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR/WAVY) — During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia was in a new normal and business closures due to coronavirus could last months, not weeks.

An executive order issued by the governor shuttered non-essential businesses Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed 290 positive cases of coronavirus and seven deaths in the commonwealth.

Northam said companies have donated personal protective equipment for use. The equipment is necessary to keep medical, emergency personnel, and essential workers safe. Inmates in the Department of Corrections produced 25,000 medical masks on Monday, and are expected to make another 25,000 today, he said.

The governor emphasized the importance of social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. He said the elderly and essential workers are most vulnerable to catching the virus.

Also on Monday, the governor announced all K-12 schools would be closed through the end of the school year.

The Virginia Department of Education released guidelines answering vital questions for staff, students and families after K-12 schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

In a superintendent’s memo, VDOE said any 12th- grade student on track to graduate, will graduate on time. Students who are on track will be promoted to the next grade level, the state’s Department of Education said.

