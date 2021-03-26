Virginia Gov. Northam signs more new bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has signed more new bills into law, including legislation aimed at addressing concerns over food insecurity, legislation to help expand broadband access, and a measure codifying policies adopted during the pandemic giving restaurants more flexibility to sell alcohol.

“These new laws will make a real difference in the lives of Virginians and position our Commonwealth for a strong post-pandemic future,” Northam said in a statement.

The governor’s office shared the bills signed by Northam on Friday, two days after he signed landmark legislation to abolish the death penalty in Virginia. Northam has until March 31 to make any amendments on bills that were passed during this year’s legislative session.

Legislators will reconvene on April 7 to go over Northam’s amendments.

“I am grateful to legislators for their hard work this session and look forward to our continued partnership in the months ahead to build on this progress,” the governor continued.

Northam’s office provided a list of the bills the governor has signed into law: