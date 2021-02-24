Virginia GOP will hold drive-in convention at Liberty University to nominate statewide candidates

A university spokesman told 8News that a statement is forthcoming when reached for comment Wednesday but wrote in an email: "Don't run with the 'facts' out there. They're incorrect."

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republicans will nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general during a drive-in convention May 8 that the party plans to hold across parking lots at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Debate intensified as the GOP State Central Committee met Tuesday to make a final decision on which nominating method the party should use. Members previously selected a statewide convention, opting against a state-run primary as Democrats have chosen.

Concerns over holding a statewide convention amid coronavirus restrictions led to other suggestions, including an unassembled convention or party canvass. One Republican gubernatorial contender, Amanda Chase, even cited the restrictions in a lawsuit against the Virginia GOP to force a statewide primary.

The lawsuit sought an injunction, arguing that possibly having 5,000 to 10,000 delegates “under one roof” violates gathering restrictions in response to the global pandemic. A Richmond judge denied Chase’s effort, essentially ending any chance that a primary would be used to nominate statewide candidates.

The committee worked Tuesday to find a method to limit human contact while staying committed to previous votes to hold a statewide convention. Willie Deutsch, a Central District representative on the committee, told other members Tuesday that Liberty University in Lynchburg has offered to provide its parking lots and that a drive-in convention at the university was the “last option.”

Trevor Webb, a Liberty student, told the committee during Tuesday’s meeting that using the university’s parking lots seemed “unfeasible” and asked if Liberty approved such a plan.

“We do have approval from Liberty,” committee member Mike Ginsberg said. “We certainly would not have proposed it if we did not have their authorization to do so. We most certainly have the authorization to do that.” Ginsberg added that a site survey would still need to be conducted and that communicating methods for the convention, including delegates using their radios to listen to candidate speeches, are being discussed.

A university spokesman told 8News that a statement is forthcoming when reached for comment Wednesday but wrote in an email: “Don’t run with the ‘facts’ out there. They’re incorrect.”

Virginia’s last three Republican governors had urged the GOP State Central Committee to choose a party canvass, also referred to as a firehouse primary, writing in a letter to members before the meeting that the panel’s inability to pick a final process “has been disheartening” to watch from afar.

Former Virginia Govs. George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore and Robert F. McDonnell argued that a canvass, essentially a party-run primary, would have accommodated a larger group of voters while giving the GOP authority to prevent Democrats from taking part by requiring people to sign a pledge. The former GOP governors contended the party would not be able to move forward with a statewide convention under the coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

“Given the current gubernatorial executive order in place, which could be further extended by this Governor, a large statewide convention will likely not be permissible in June in government-restricted Virginia,” they wrote. “We strongly urge you to put aside differences tonight and select a canvass, which has been successfully used many times previously by our party.”

