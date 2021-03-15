Virginia GOP settles on nominating method with May convention looming

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Republican Party of Virginia finally agreed on a method to pick nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, settling on a May 8 convention with up to 37 remote voting locations after months of interparty battles over a nominating process.

The Virginia GOP’s governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, drew intense criticism from local party leaders and Virginia’s past Republican governors in the months before a final deal was reached Friday.

The committee voted Friday to allow up to 37 polling locations across the commonwealth for delegates to use, going away from a single-site convention which was deemed unfeasible. A ranked-choice voting system will be utilized for the convention.

The deal was reached less than two months before the convention is set to take place.

A Republican candidate has not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. At this point, three GOP candidates are challenging House incumbents in the convention.

