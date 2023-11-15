JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The highest-ranking Republican in the Virginia Senate will again have ties to the Tidewater region.

On Wednesday, Virginia Senate Republicans selected Ryan T. Dougle to serve as minority leader. While the 52-year-old is based out of Hanover, he also represents Gloucester, Matthews and part of James City County, like his predecessor Tommy Norment. Norment was one of several longtime lawmakers to announce their retirement from the General Assembly in 2023, including former Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Northern Virginia).

State Sen. Mark Obenshain will be the GOP caucus chairman and senators William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr. (R-Franklin) and Bryce E. Reeves (R-Orange) will be Republican whips.

Senate Democrats meanwhile picked Northern Virginia state Sen. Scott Surovell to be majority leader of the Senate over the Peninsula’s Mamie Locke.