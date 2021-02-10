Virginia General Assembly special session to begin Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia General Assembly will reconvene for a special session on Wednesday.

Governor Ralph Northam asked lawmakers to stay in Richmond following their regular session, so they could address the state budget and pandemic relief.

This will also give the General Assembly more time to go over bills introduced for the 2021 session. Odd-numbered years are usually marked with a 46-day long legislative session, but prior to the proclamation, the General Assembly was only set to meet for 30 days.

“People across our Commonwealth are facing tremendous challenges, and they expect their elected officials to deliver results,” Northam said. “I look forward to continuing our work together to move Virginia forward.”

