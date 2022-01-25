Virginia Department of Elections releases report for 2021 November General Election

A poll worker, left, helps a voter vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) released its annual post-election report for the 2021 November General Election.

The recent election was faced with an ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic along with the challenges of misinformation that plagued the November 2020 election.

View the full post-election report HERE.

The post-election report was presented by Commissioner Piper at the January 18 meeting of the State Board of Elections.

Since 2018, the Virginia Department of Elections has highlighted the November General Election to highlight improvements in regards to the law and regulatory changes affecting elections.

The report also spotlights initiatives such as Virginia’s Voter Education and Outreach Campaign and collaborating with partners such as Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps and the United States Postal Service to help mitigate challenges brought on by COVID-19.