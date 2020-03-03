Virginia Democratic primary results could be key indicator

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Results from Virginia’s Democratic primary could be a key indicator of which of the party’s presidential hopefuls will face President Donald Trump in the general election.



The Old Dominion is one of 14 states voting in what’s known as the “Super Tuesday” Democratic primary.



Other major states voting include California, Texas and North Carolina. Virginia represents a key test for many Democratic hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

To vote on Super Tuesday, you must be a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years old, live in one of the participating states and be registered to vote. All primaries in Virginia are open, meaning anyone registered to vote in the state can cast a ballot.

North Carolina state law provides for semi-closed primaries, meaning that a voter generally must be registered as a party member in order to participate in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot, if available.

Super Tuesday polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia. To find your polling location, click here.

In North Carolina, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.

For more information regarding Super Tuesday, here’s what you need to know!

