Virginia commission scraps regional redistricting maps

The Virginia Redistricting Commission meets in Richmond on Aug. 23, 2021. (Snapshot taken from Va. Senate livestream)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission says it is scrapping the regional approach it had already begun on drawing new legislative maps and is now directing its map drawers to provide statewide maps next week.

In a statement issued prior to the commission’s Monday meeting, co-chairs Greta Harris and Mackenzie Babichenko said they are “shifting gears” as an October 10 deadline looms.

The commission had already reviewed maps focused on northern Virginia, but it was reviewing two different sets of maps, one from a Democratic consultant and one from a Republican.

The commission had made no apparent progress on reconciling those maps.