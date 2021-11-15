Virginia certifies election results, but 2 recounts loom

Voters fill out their ballots in the gymnasium at Robert S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are on track to win a majority in the House of Delegates, according to results certified by the state on Monday.

But two races where Republicans are leading by razor-thin margins are eligible for recounts, leaving open a remote possibility of a 50-50 split in the chamber.

The certified results show Republicans leading in 52 districts and the Democrats leading in 48.

The Associated Press hasn’t called the two races that are within the margins for recounts.

The two Democrats trailing in those races haven’t said whether they’ll request state-funded recounts.