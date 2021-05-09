Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares to run as GOP candidate for Va. attorney general in 20201

Jason Miyares is a Republican candidate running for Attorney General in Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares will be the Republican nominee for Virginia Attorney General come November.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall is reporting that the delegate from Virginia Beach has been chosen to take on incumbent Democrat Mark Herring, who’s running for a third term. Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones is running against Herring in the Democratic primary.

The Republican Party held what it’s calling an “unassembled convention” on Saturday to select its nominees in this year’s race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

More than 53,000 Virginians successfully pre-registered as delegates. GOP officials rejected applications from roughly 700 would-be delegates.

Polling closed at 4 p.m. Saturday, but the party didn’t begin counting ballots until Sunday.

Mirayes announced his run back in December 2020. The 44-year-old Republican has represented the 82nd district since 2016. His current term in the House of Delegates ends in January 2022.

Miyares is a lawyer with degrees from the College of William & Mary and James Madison University. He currently serves on the General Laws, Courts of Justice and Transportation committees in the House of Delegates, working on issues such as coastal flooding and regulatory reform.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.