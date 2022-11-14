VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse is set to make a special announcement Monday.

It is still unclear what the specifics of the announcement are, however the event is set for Virginia Wesleyan University Monday morning.

Rouse will be joined by Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, Senator Mamie Locke, Virginia Beach Councilman Guy Tower, Virginia Beach Councilwoman-elect Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Virginia Beach Councilwoman-elect Jennifer Rouse and Virginia Beach Commissioner of Revenue Phil Kellam and other local leaders.

Pending the results of the midterms, a special election is just weeks away. Now that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans is headed to Washington D.C., she’ll have to resign her seat.

While a specific date for the special election has not yet been announced, it will most likely occur before the 2023 General Assembly starts on January 11.

The race will be within the same district boundaries from when Kiggans won in 2019.

Potential candidates include Rouse for the Democrats, and veteran and small business owner Kevin Adam is expected to represent the Republican side.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson will be covering Rouse’s announcement throughout the day beginning at 12 p.m. on WAVY TV-10.