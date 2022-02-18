Virginia attorney general moves to withdraw from ERA lawsuit

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks to the crowd during an inaugural celebration Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A legal opinion issued by Virginia’s new attorney general says state colleges and universities cannot require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Miyares found that because the state legislature has not passed legislation specifically mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, the colleges and universities don’t have the authority to require them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wants the state to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

In a court filing Friday, Miyares asked that the commonwealth be dismissed as a party to the lawsuit initiated by his predecessor and two other Democratic attorneys general.

The case is currently before a federal appeals court.

Spokespeople for the other two attorneys general who brought the case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.