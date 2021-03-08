Virginia Attorney General Herring officially submits petitions to get on ballot for 3rd term

LEESBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has officially completed the paperwork and also submitted required signatures as he seeks a third term for Attorney General.

Herring, a Democrat, has served since 2014 and had previously shared that he was running again for the June 8th primary. He previously served two terms as a State Senator, representing Virginia’s 33rd Senate District and as a County Supervisor.

Herring cites racial justice, workers’ rights as his priorities for a third term.

Herring will face off with Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones in the Democratic primary. Virginia Beach Delegate Jason Miyares has announced he’s running on the Republican side.

