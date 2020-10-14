Virginia Attorney General Herring files brief to extend voter registration deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a brief for an extension of the Commonwealth’s voter registration deadline.
The motion has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
This comes after a Verizon fiber optic cable was “inadvertently” cut Tuesday morning, causing the Virginia Department of Election online system outage to last several hours, preventing Virginians from registering to vote on the final day before the deadline.
Attorney General Mark Herring’s Press Secretary said a proposed consent decree has been filed in the lawsuit to extend the voter registration deadline.
A statement released from the Attorney General’s office said that under the terms of a proposed consent decree submitted to Judge Gibney Tuesday night, Attorney General Herring agrees that the Commonwealth will:
- Take all action necessary to extend the October 13, 2020 registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020
- Take all action necessary to provide notice to the public of the reopening and extension of this deadline
- Provide additional information to the public and to voters attempting to register of alternative methods by which individuals may register to vote, in the event of a system outage during the extension period
The order is proposed to the Court and will not be final and effective until entered by a court.
This is a developing story.
