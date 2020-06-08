Virginia AG General Mark Herring among 18 asking for authority to investigate local police

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — As tens of thousands of protesters across the country continue to take to the streets nightly, a group of 18 attorneys general penned their own sort of protest in the effort to end racial injustice.

“Allowing us to enforce federal law would be a real big step in making sure that systems that allow police misconduct to occur can be stopped,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told WAVY.

The federal law passed in 1991 following the severe beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, It gives the Department of Justice the authority to do these investigations.

According to Herrring, the feds are not doing the job.

“Since January of 2017, they’ve completely abdicated that responsibility, they aren’t doing it,” he said.

The attorneys general also want the green light to gather data about excessive use of force. The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs.

Herring says rooting out those systems could prevent misconduct in the future.

“The public needs to have confidence in these investigations. Sometimes it needs to be someone from outside who can do them and we would have the capability and credibility to bring these,” he said.

While the attorneys general who drafted the letter are all Democrats, Herring hopes to see swift bipartisan agreement in Congress.

Just look at the country he told WAVY.com: “The time is now to make these reforms and to make these changes.”

