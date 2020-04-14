Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

VCU polls show more than three-quarters of Virginians approve how Northam is handling the coronavirus crisis

Virginia Politics

by: Amelia Heymann

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recent poll showed 76% of Virginians approved of the way Gov. Ralph Northam is handling the coronavirus crisis, and 40% strongly approving.

The poll was a telephone survey of more than 800 adults in Virginia conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Approval for Northam crossed party lines with 7 out of 10 Republicans and independents strongly or somewhat approving his actions, and 9 out of 10 Democrats approving his actions.

Here are some other findings from the poll:

  • 50% of Virginians strongly or somewhat approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis.
  • 83% of Republicans and 52% independents approve of what Trump is doing while 79% of Democrats and 48% of independents disapprove.
  • 61% thing the Center for Disease Control is very or somewhat prepared for a widespread outbreak.

Our poll, taken at one of the more interesting times in our nation’s history reflects several things: On the national COVID-19 response, people see money in play as reflected in their favorable responses to money being returned to individuals and small businesses. Trump’s 50% approval rating relative to the COVID-19 handling is his strong personal appeal with his base, and could be the hidden magnet amongst the electorate/ On candidate Joe Biden, Northern Virginia voters clearly reflect the greater numbers and the preference for Biden is evident. Biden’s commitment to selecting a female running mate doesn’t convince many voters; the majority of whom believe the best-qualified person should be selected.

L. Douglas Wilder, professor and former Virginia governor

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links
Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories