VCDL car caravans converge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly two decades after the first Lobby Day event was held by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), car caravans are expected to leave from at least 12 localities across Virginia and converge in Richmond throughout the day Monday.

Since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 2002, VCDL has come to the commonwealth’s capital to advocate for gun rights. According to the group’s website, between 30,000 and 70,000 people attended Lobby Day in Richmond in 2019. The demonstration remained peaceful.

However, in a world of coronavirus concerns, 2021’s Lobby Day is expected to be different.

“Anyone wishing to visit downtown Richmond, feel free to park and walk around downtown. You can be armed and carry a sign, as VCDL is not doing an event in Richmond,” the group said in a statement on its website. “Don’t block the sidewalks and don’t block traffic and you’ll be fine. If you don’t have a CHP from Virginia or some other state, don’t have a magazine in your openly-carried gun that can hold more than 20 rounds. You can have larger magazines on your person, but don’t put them in the gun”

The group had peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly convened. While there was sporadic activity in the early afternoon, the amount of people who came nothing like what the city has seen in years past. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)

The group had peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly convened. While there was sporadic activity in the early afternoon, the amount of people who came nothing like what the city has seen in years past. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)

The group had peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly convened. While there was sporadic activity in the early afternoon, the amount of people who came nothing like what the city has seen in years past. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)

The group had peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly convened. While there was sporadic activity in the early afternoon, the amount of people who came nothing like what the city has seen in years past. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)

A trailer decorated for the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s Lobby Day caravan. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)

Caravan approaching West Broad Street on Lobby Day in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)

Given the varied locations in which lawmakers will be meeting, VCDL says there is no reason to go to Capitol Square, as the group has done in years past.

According to VCDL’s website, caravans are coming from Fairfax, Staunton, Emporia, Hampton, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Winchester, Bristol, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Wattsville, and Dahlgren. The first caravan is scheduled to arrive in the Richmond area around noon, while the latest caravan should arrive by 3 p.m.

Monday, just after 12:30 p.m., the Richmond Police Department sent out a tweet reminding people that the city has banned firearms at places and events including “gatherings that would require a permit are groups of 11+ people obstructing pedestrian/vehicular traffic in vicinity of signs.”

In reference to city ordinance banning firearms at gatherings where posted, firearms are banned at permitted events/events that would require a permit. Gatherings that would require a permit are groups of 11+ people obstructing pedestrian/vehicular traffic in vicinity of signs pic.twitter.com/s4wCPDkoMH — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 18, 2021

The group had peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly convened. While there was sporadic activity, the amount of people who came nothing like what the city has seen in years past.

8News spoke with two gun rights advocates who traveled to Richmond for Lobby Day.

“I grew up when this country was free, and it’s no longer free and it’s getting less free,” one man said. “The Second Amendment protects the First Amendment, and the First Amendment and the Second Amendment are both under attack.”

The pair, who served in the military, tell 8News that they were discouraged after gun laws were passed last year despite such a large turnout of VCDL supporters on Lobby Day.

“At some point, when almost everything is taken away, what do you have to live for?” one woman said. “That’s why it’s written in the Constitution.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.