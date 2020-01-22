Va Senate passes ‘red flag’ gun law over fierce opposition

FILE – In a Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, supporters of gun laws hold us photos of gun violence victims during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing number of states enacting so-called “red flag” gun laws.

The Democratic-led Senate voted for the bill Wednesday despite fierce resistance from Republican lawmakers. Lawmakers voted 21-19 along party lines.

The bill will now go to the Virginia House of Delegates.

GOP Sen. Amanda Chase called supporters of the legislation “traitors” and said the proposed law would embolden criminals and hurt law-abiding citizens.

Democrats said the bill could help prevent mass shootings and said similar laws have worked well in 17 other states.

Democrats said the bill had been carefully crafted to preserve due process and protect individual rights.

Since taking control of the state legislature in November, Virginia Democrats have worked to push through gun-safety measures and shelve others aimed at loosening gun restrictions.

Wednesday’s party line vote comes two days after some 22,000 people made their way to the State Capitol for a gun-rights rally on Lobby Day. Despite concerns of possible security threats, the Lobby Day rally ended peacefully and clean.