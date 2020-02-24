Va. Senate committee hearing several gun control bills Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — The gun control debate takes center stage Monday as State Senate lawmakers are expected to a near a number of gun control bills first proposed in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The State Senate Judiciary Committee is going to hear a number of bills, including those for universal background checks, limiting handgun purchases to one per month and allowing localities to decide if guns are allowed in city buildings.

Last week lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to kill a ban on assault weapons.

